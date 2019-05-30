William L. Schattner Jr."Wally"

11/2/1937 - 5/28/2019

RAYMOND - Born to eternal life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age 81. Beloved husband of Eva (Nee: Morelli) of 62 years. Dear father of Sandi (Blaine) Pfeffer, Cyndi (Jim) Braun, Kathy Brehm and Bill III (Cindy) Schattner. Loving grandfather of Tiffany, Ryan (Lisa), Craig, Cory (Jill), Bryan, Andy, Bill IV (Liz), April, Ryan and Jenny. Great-grandfather of Greyson, Brooklyn, Drake, Clayton, Oliver, Nathaniel, Gracie and Tyson. Brother of Marlene (Ben) Morelli, Char Bruinsma and the late Rose Barker. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH 13207 County Rd G in Caledonia from 9AM to the time of Mass at 11AM. Interment in the church cemetery.

Bill was proud to have worked for over 30 years retiring from American Motors/Chrysler. He worked the family farm all his life, and loved restoring tractors. Wally loved his family, the Green Bay Packers, his Harley Davidson Trike and his animals.

If so desired memorials to the appreciated.

