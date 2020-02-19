William L. Sweetman

STURTEVANT - William Louis Sweetman, "Bill", age 61, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Racine son of the late Donald and Lois (Nee: Leonard) Sweetman.

Bill graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1977". In his younger years he marched with the Racine Kiltie Kadets and the Racine Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. He last worked at the Manheim Auto Auction before his health declined. Bill enjoyed bowling, fishing, the outdoors, Nascar, WWE, and anything that involved spending time with family. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his daughter, Dominique; siblings, Sue Sweetman, Donna (Guy) Falls, John (Linda) Sweetman; nieces and nephews, Matthew Trudeau, Justin (Jenny) Benton, Alexandria (Jon) Ramczyk, Daniel Sweetman; other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10- 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to your favorite animal charity have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the staff at Killarney Kourt, Dr. Pothen, Dr. Welsh and Dr. Wang for their loving and compassionate care.

