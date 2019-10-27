William "Bill" M. Stevens

February 22, 1969 – October 18, 2019

SALEM - (formerly of Racine) - William "Bill" McGarry Stevens, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic automobile accident in Costa Rica on Friday, October 18, 2019. Bill and Cyndi, his beloved wife of nearly 30 years, were on vacation with 3 other couples when the taxi they were in was struck by an intoxicated truck driver.

Bill was born in Mobile, AL on February 22, 1969 to the late Roger and Elizabeth (nee: McGarry) Stevens. He was a 1988 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. At age 17, Bill started dating the love of his life, Cynthia Ann (nee: Falendysz). They were married at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Racine, WI on June 22, 1991 with dreams of growing old together.

Bill had a profound work ethic, he was Owner of Custom Express, an agent for Freight Force in Milwaukee – providing local airfreight and delivery services. Bill was a devoted husband and loving father who always put his family first.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his beautiful daughters, Victoria and Paige. He was a loving brother to his sisters, Margaret "Meg" (Shane) Stevens Ladner and Courtney Stevens Chiapetta as well as son-in-law to Henrietta Falendysz, brother-in-law to Gary (Cindy) Falendysz, Gene (Sue) Falendysz, Greg Falendysz, and Tim Falendysz. Bill was preceded in death by his father Roger and mother Elizabeth, father-in-law Eugene L. Falendysz Sr., and entered into eternal life with his friends, Andrew and Jennifer Niemiec, as a result of the accident.

A visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:00 at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. Just as Bill would like it, wear your Packer gear or green and gold. Remember, it is not Brewers season, so no baseball gear. We will end visitation at 3:00 so everyone can head to a local bar for a Packer Party in Bill's honor. Guests may donate drinks or appetizers for the party upon arrival. A short visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Rita's Church (4339 Douglas Avenue in Racine) and a reception will follow.

