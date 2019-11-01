William "Bill" M. Stevens

February 22, 1969 – October 18, 2019

SALEM - (formerly of Racine) - William "Bill" McGarry Stevens, age 50, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic automobile accident in Costa Rica on Friday, October 18, 2019.

A visitation celebrating Bill's life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:00 at Draeger- Langendorf Funeral Home. Just as Bill would like it, wear your Packer gear or green and gold. Remember, it is not Brewers season, so no baseball gear. We will end visitation at 3:00 so everyone can head to a local bar for a Packer Party in Bill's honor. Guests may donate drinks or appetizers for the party upon arrival. A short visitation beginning at 9:30 am followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Saint Rita's Church (4339 Douglas Avenue in Racine) and a reception will follow.

