William N. Bartlett

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William N. Bartlett.
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William N. Bartlett

RACINE – William "Bill" Norman Bartlett, 68, unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 29, 2019.

A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Committal services and full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share condolences with the family.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 6, 2019
bullet Veterans
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.