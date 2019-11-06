William N. Bartlett

RACINE – William "Bill" Norman Bartlett, 68, unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 29, 2019.

A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. Committal services and full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and to share condolences with the family.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361