William P. Mantekas"Bill"

November 21, 1936 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - William Paul Mantekas, "Bill", age 82, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence True Life Homes. Bill was born in Milwaukee, November 21, 1936.

Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army stationed in Korea. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rosemary Mantekas; nephew, John Mantekas; dear friends, Sue Jaimes, Danny Rodriguez, Ricardo Rico, Liz Carpenter and his fellow residents at True Life Homes. In addition to his parents he was preceded death by his brother, Robert Mantekas.

Funeral Services with Full Military Honors will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 12:00 P.M. until 12:30 P.M. Interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Special thank you to the staff of True Life Homes for their loving and compassionate care.

