William P. Mantekas"Bill"
November 21, 1936 - May 18, 2019
RACINE - William Paul Mantekas, "Bill", age 82, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his residence True Life Homes.
Funeral Services with Full Military Honors will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 12:00 P.M. until 12:30 P.M. Interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
