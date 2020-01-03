William Paul Hansen

July 3, 1952 - December 29, 2019

RACINE - William Paul Hansen 'B', 67, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence.

William was born on July 3, 1952, to William and Marjorie (nee: Hintz) Hansen in Milwaukee, WI. William worked as a journeymen painter for over 30 years. At one time during that 30 year span, he worked for Local 108.

William had a passion for cars. He loved hot rods, building cars, and going to car shows. William was a proud owner of a 35' Chevy, which he had for 43 years. Above all, William loved his family and friends.

Left to cherish William's memory is his loving mother, Marjorie; his brother, Daniel Hansen of Colorado Springs, CO; two nephews: Allen, Aeron, and their mother, Terri; special friend, Bill Monroe; as well as many other friends through work and cars.

William is preceded in death by his father, William R. Hansen.

Private services for William will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be inurned at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension All-Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for loving care for William.

