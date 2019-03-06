Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RACINE - William “Bill” Perry Harvill, Jr., 71 peacefully passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Bill was born on September 14, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois. He married Deborah Jean Hoeper in 1970 and she preceded him in death in 1986. Also preceding him in death are his first daughter, Catherine Lee Harvill, and his parents, William Perry Harvill, Sr. and Rose Marie Ryan Harvill. Bill spent the first eighteen years of his life living in Springfield, Illinois where he had many jobs during his high school years, including working as a caddy at Illini Country Club. After graduating from Springfield High School, he enlisted in the Navy, where he received training in electrical engineering. After spending four years in the military, he settled in Milwaukee, which is where he met his wife. Bill’s work history included Harnischfeger, General Electric, UW-Milwaukee and co-ownership of an internet service providing business. Throughout his life, he believed in continuing education, which is why he returned to school to earn two associate degrees from Gateway Technical College while working full time and raising three children. Bill enjoyed his retirement years by bicycling, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his buddies shooting pool. He treasured his time spent with his grandchildren. Those who knew Bill will always remember him standing at the grill cooking for his family and friends, and sharing his charisma and humor with everyone he encountered. He is survived by two daughters, Michele Harvill and Stephanie Harvill, both of Racine, one son, William Harvill, III of Milwaukee, two grandchildren Makayla and Caden Scheit, both of Racine, sister Susan Marie Harvill Mari of Springfield, Illinois, and several nephews and nieces, many cousins, two aunts and an uncle. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by Military Honors. Memorials in Bill’s name to the or Big Brothers/Big Sisters have been suggested in lieu of flowers. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000



