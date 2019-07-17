William R. Luepkes

June 28, 1935 - July 6, 2019

RACINE – William R. Luepkes, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Funeral services for Bill will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie & Kewaunee Streets, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

An additional service and interment will take place in Georgia.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com