William R. Luepkes (1935 - 2019)
  • "Bill, thank you for bringing Susan into the world. I'm..."
    - Anthony Good
  • "Thanks to you grandpa I will always remember that rain is..."
    - Megan Good
  • "Susan I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are..."
    - Phyllis DIPRONIO
  • "My thoughts to the family. So sorry for your loss. May he..."
    - Heather Good
Service Information
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie & Kewaunee Streets
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
corner of Erie & Kewaunee Streets
Obituary
William R. Luepkes

June 28, 1935 - July 6, 2019

RACINE – William R. Luepkes, 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Funeral services for Bill will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, corner of Erie & Kewaunee Streets, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

An additional service and interment will take place in Georgia.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
