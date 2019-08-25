William R. Schlitz

July 25, 1956 - August 19, 2019

RACINE – William Robert (Bill) Schlitz, 63, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born in Racine on July 25, 1956, son of the late Joseph and Elaine (Née: Tange) Schlitz. Bill was united in marriage to the former, LouDella Byrd, on August 12, 1988.

Bill was a machinist at Racine Die Cast for over 30 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Bill enjoyed family getaways at Bong Recreation Area. He always enjoyed playing with the step-grandchildren.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 31 years, LouDella Schlitz; step-children, Lolita Byrd, Tomika Byrd, Twanda Byrd; 11 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Peter (Peggy) Schlitz, Tom (Heide) Schlitz, Susan Sorenson, James Schlitz, John Schlitz, Joann (Paul) Langner, Michael (Kathleen) Schlitz, Ann (Steve) Wirkuty, Mary (Alan) Rench, Ted Schlitz, Charles (Laura) Schlitz; 18 nieces and nephews; 26 great-nieces and nephews; step-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Allen Schlitz; and brother-in-law, Robert Sorenson.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the exceptional care given to Bill by the staff at Froedtert Memorial Hospital 4SW, especially Otis, Melissa, Kayla, and Julie.

