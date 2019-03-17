William Robert Mulder October 2, 1929 - March 10, 2019 RACINE – William Robert Mulder, 89, passed away on March 10, 2019. Bill was born in Racine on October 2, 1929, to the late William and Esther (nee Langberg) Mulder. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Kane in Racine on November 18, 1950. They were married for 43 years until Shirley’s passing in 1993. Bill is a graduate of William Horlick High School. He is a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 until 1953. After his time in the military, Bill worked as a pressman at the Journal Times for 39 years. He retired in 1994. Bill was an outdoorsman. He loved to hunt pheasant and duck with his many hunting dogs. He enjoyed fishing, as well as feeding the birds and any other animals that would come into his yard. Bill also enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and gardening. His favorite vegetable to grow was tomatoes. Bill was quite the traveler too, he loved traveling to Nevada to spend time with his son, Wayne. Most of all, Bill loved his family and he will be dearly missed. Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his sons and daughter-in-law, William L. (Lynn) Mulder, Wayne Mulder, and Kyle M. Mulder; his grandchildren: William Mulder, Alan (Rachel) Mulder, Melissa Mulder; his great-grandchildren: Rhiannon, William, Alex, Abel, Axel and Arlo Mulder, Reegan and Kaden Meguire, step great-grandchild Shane (Jordan) St. Pierre; his step great-great grandchild, Kellen St. Pierre; his brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Donna Mulder; his sister-in-law, LaVerne Hinderholtz; as well as many other relatives and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley M. Mulder; his parents, William and Esther Mulder; his in-laws, Stanley and Eleanor Kane; his sister and brother-in-law: Elaine and Donald Jacob; and his brother-in-law, Donald Hinderholtz. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the healthcare individuals and facilities that provided care to William R. Mulder. Per Bill’s wishes, private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to (6737 West Washington Street, Suite 2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214) and/or The (N19 W24350 Riverwood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188). Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI, 53405 262-634-3361
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Robert Mulder.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 17, 2019