William Savage

1939 - 2020

William Savage of Raymond, formerly of the Town of Raymond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 age 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Diane. Loving father of the late Tammy, the William Feldshau, Bryan (Amy), Tonya Hernandez, Dana (Tyler) Araujo, and Kurt. Proud and loving grandpa of Nicholas (Lexi), Kevin, Patrick, Nathan, Hannah, Michael, Jesse, Tyler, Matthew, Mike, Joshua, Kailie, Chad, and Ashley. Brother of the late Jerry (Lois), Rose (George), Fran (Gene), Marilyn (Jim), Barb (Jeff). Also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 22, from 10 AM - 12 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial Service to follow at 12 PM. Private interment at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Proud member of the Foresters, the snowmobile club, Town of Raymond volunteer firefighter, St. John's Lutheran Church, dartball league, and many other organizations.

