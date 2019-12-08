William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine, Sr.

RACINE - William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 pm at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 11:00 am until time of Mass at 12:00 pm.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Bill would have encouraged your charitable giving before year's end. Gifts in his memory can be made to:

St. Catherine's High School; 1200 Park Avenue, Racine WI 53403 OR The Johnny Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund, (to support aspiring high school brass musicians, Community State Bank, 8930 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant WI 53406.

