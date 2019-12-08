William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine Sr.

Obituary
William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine, Sr.

RACINE - William Walter "Bill" McIlvaine, Sr., passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2019, at the age of 89.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020, 12:00 pm at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 10th at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Saturday at the church from 11:00 am until time of Mass at 12:00 pm.

As a Certified Public Accountant, Bill would have encouraged your charitable giving before year's end. Gifts in his memory can be made to:

St. Catherine's High School; 1200 Park Avenue, Racine WI 53403 OR The Johnny Hemkes Memorial Scholarship Fund, (to support aspiring high school brass musicians, Community State Bank, 8930 Washington Avenue, Mount Pleasant WI 53406.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 8, 2019
