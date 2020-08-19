1/1
William "Bill" Wier
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" Wier

May 15, 1950 – August 15, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – William "Bill" Wier, passed to eternal life on August 15, 2020 at the age of 70.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard, and mother, Alice Wier (nee: Winiarski). A graduate of Cudahy High School "Class of 1968" and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Bill had a passion for life, music, travel and people. He was employed at PDQ Tooling as an Applications Engineer since 1980. In 1984, Bill met the love of his life, Maureen Begley, and was wed in 1988.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; his children, Rhonda (Dave) Mendel, Mark (Ann) Conrad, Daniel and Jon Luc Wier; his 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his Brothers, Jim (Nancy), Mike (Lyn), Rick (Joan), Steve (Barbara), Tom (Donna) Wier and his sisters, Lynn (Ed) Conlee and Sharon (Larry) Quentin; and 29 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 21, 2020 in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be at St. Lucy Church on Friday from 5:00 – 6:00 pm. In memory of Bill & in honor of his love for children, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Mass of Christian Burial
06:00 PM
St. Lucy Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 18, 2020
Bill was always a true friend. He was easy going and a delight to talk to. He’s looking at the face of God and for that we can all be grateful. He will be missed and forever remembered by those who love him. Our condolences to his family - Tom and Ida Spack
Ida Spack
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Billy was a man for all people. He was always there to help you, always smiling and loved music. His spirit will be with his loved ones and he will remain in our hearts forever.
Behave in heaven Billy.
Sympathy & Love, Ronald & Mary Jane Ciofani-Przybyla
Ronald & Mary Jane Ciofani-Przybyla
Friend
August 18, 2020
Billy was a man for all people. He was always there to help. Always smiling and loved music. Billy will be missed by many. His spirit will live on and be with his loved ones forever. He will always remain in our hearts.
Behave in Heaven Billy.
Sympathy & Love, Ronald & Mary Jane Ciofani-Przybyla
Ron & Mary Jane Ciofani-Przybyla
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved