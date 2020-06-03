Willie Mae Gilliam RACINE - Willie Mae Gilliam, age 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Due to the current health regulations private services will be held and can be viewed livestream Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 am by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Willie Mae Gilliam page service and press livestream. A viewing will be held Friday at the funeral home 9:30 am until 10:30 am. Current group limits of 25 will be observed. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.