Willie Mae Gilliam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Mae Gilliam RACINE - Willie Mae Gilliam, age 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Due to the current health regulations private services will be held and can be viewed livestream Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00 am by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Willie Mae Gilliam page service and press livestream. A viewing will be held Friday at the funeral home 9:30 am until 10:30 am. Current group limits of 25 will be observed. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
livestream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved