Wilma Jean Welch

April 28, 1957 - November 26, 2019

RACINE - Wilma Jean Welch, 62, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on November 26, 2019.

Wilma was born to the late Arthur and Virginia (nee: Payne) Brown on April 28, 1957, in West Virginia. She was united in marriage to Steven Welch on March 15, 1980, at St. Joseph's Church in Racine.

Wilma moved to Racine from West Virginia in 1967. She worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block as well as many other places for several years. Wilma enjoyed doing taxes for other people. She was a fan of Elvis Presley, while also being a fan of Richard Gere movies. Wilma enjoyed watching old western movies and Hawaii Five-0. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband, Steven, and their sons. Wilma loved to do anything to keep her mind alert, such as crossword puzzles and scratch offs. Her favorite drink was chocolate milk. Above all, Wilma loved her family and will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Wilma's memory is her loving husband, Steven Welch; two sons: Jared and Troy Welch; siblings: Robert (Joann) Payne, Janet Brown, Roger Dean Brown, and Debbie (Gordon) Killips; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Wilma is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Joe Brown.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Wilma at the Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4 pm until 6 pm. Wilma will be laid to rest at Mound Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension Hospice Care for their care of Wilma.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361