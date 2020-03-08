Wilma L. Milovancevic(Nee Spanbauer)

August 6, 1921 - March 3, 2020

RACINE- Wilma L. Milovancevic (nee Spanbauer), 98, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Wilma was born in Oshkosh on August 6, 1921 to Frank and Elizabeth (nee Schertz) Spanbauer. She moved to Racine at an early age and graduated from Washington Park High School. Wilma served in the USCG (SPARS) during WWII. She married John Milovancevic on September 6, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2009. Wilma retired from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in 1982. She was a member of the Racine Elks Ladies and St. Luke's Auxiliary. Wilma was adored by generations of nieces and nephews. She will fondly be remembered as "Aunt Wilma" by all who knew her.

Wilma is survived by nieces and nephews, William R. Borke, Leeann (Daniel) Naughton, Oliver and Lee Duncan, Linda (Charles) Herron, Jill (Jack Grassel) Jensen, Ken and Ron Hisey and Donna (Greg Lipford) Hisey. She is further survived by great nieces, nephews, other relatives, dear friends and her neighbors at the Atrium. Wilma was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Borke Pauls, Jean Duncan and Henrietta Hisey, Nephews Larry Hisey and Lindsey Duncan and Niece Marilyn Bodeau.

In accordance with her wishes private services will be held. Memorials to the Racine Zoo or Lakeshore at Siena have been suggested.

