Yolanda Pavia Naleid

November 11, 1919 - May 24, 2019

RACINE - Yolanda (nee: Pavia) Naleid passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 99 and now joins "Her Bill", who predeceased her on January 7, 2017.

Yo was born November 11, 1919 in Wellsville, Ohio to Angelo and Maria (nee: Gallucci) Pavia. She moved to Racine with her family when she was 5 years old.

On January 17, 1942 she was united in marriage to her Horlick High School sweetheart, William A. Naleid, at the First Baptist Church in Racine. Yo and Bill enjoyed 75 years of marriage and together raised three sons and a daughter; son, William M. (Judy-deceased) of Tyler, TX; son, Thomas (Tamara) of Avon Park, FL; daughter, Mary (Gary) Mazzie of Racine; and son, Richard (Barbara) of Colgate, WI. Also surviving are 10 cherished grandchildren; Kimberly Naleid, Blake Naleid, and Brooke (Matt) Holtzman; Ted (Amy) Naleid, and Mary (Matt) Robison; Michael (Mary Rose) Morse, Heather Morse, and Sarah Mazzie; Trevor (Alicia) Naleid and Mitchell Naleid (Sarah). Yolanda is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; Samuel, Luke and Micah Holtzman; Addy, Pete and Maggie Robison; Ivan and Hazel Naleid; Aaron, Catherine, Matthew and Nathan Morse; and Tenley Naleid. Yolanda was predeceased by 11 of her 12 siblings; Nick, Mike, Margaret (Koetting), Carl, Pearl (Piggins), Adele (Brandseth), Caesar, Dewey, Lelia (Hoatson), Gloria (infant) and Dan. One brother, Robert, survives.

Although Mom lived the last 15 years of her life in the throes of dementia, she was cared for with great devotion by Dad and then, after his passing in 2017, by the kind and compassionate staff at Shorelight Memory Care where the gifts of laughter, music, tender care and guidance through each day enabled Mom to thrive and display her great wit which endeared her to many. To the staff at Shorelight Memory Care and the Allay Hospice caregivers, our family extends heartfelt gratitude.

This dear woman lived her life with grace, devotion to family, a kind and generous heart, an easy smile, and a keen sense of humor. We shall miss her beyond measure.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations to either of the following would be appreciated: Shorelight Memory Care, 5643 Erie St., Racine, WI 53402 or Allay Hospice, 1532 S. Green Bay Rd., Racine, WI 53406

