Yolanda "Josie" Quirindongo Antongiorgi

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
chapel of St. Monica's Assisted Living
3920 N. Green Bay Road
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
chapel of St. Monica's Assisted Living
3920 N. Green Bay Road
Obituary
Yolanda ("Josie") Quirindongo Antongiorgi

Yolanda ("Josie") Quirindongo Antongiorgi received the promise of eternal life to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by Daniel Quirindongo and Angel Miguel Antongiorgi. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Aleita) Antongiorgi and twins William and Walter (Nydia) Antongiorgi. Her smile will be missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren great great grandchild, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at the chapel of St. Monica's Assisted Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 11:00-12:30 with memorial service to follow.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 12, 2019
