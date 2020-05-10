Yvonne Blair RACINE - Yvonne Blair, age 57, passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020. Private family funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday May 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. You may view the full obituary and view the service by visiting Yvonne's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, go to service times and select Livestream option. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.