Yvonne M. Willis

September 4, 1937– August 18, 2020

RACINE – Yvonne Marie Willis, age 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Yvonne was born in Kingsford, MI on September 4, 1937 to the late Fred and Randi (nee: Hansen) Schmitt. On December 27, 1958, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Edward Willis.

With profound Christian faith, Yvonne was a proud & faithful member of Calvary Memorial Church where she had been a member of the choir. She was devoted to reading her Bible and could often be found crocheting. As a great music enthusiast, Yvonne was a talented pianist and was quite fond of the Gaither gospel music. Above all, she loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Edward; their children, Jeanne (Russ) Bellamy, Chris (Becky) Willis and Michael (Julie) Willis; grandchildren, Kevin (April) Willis, Nathan Willis, Summer Myers, Brieanna Willis, Amber Willis, Joshua Willis, Michael (Kelly) Bellamy and David (Nancy) Bellamy; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bradley, Carleigh & Chloe Willis; Nathan & Emmalise Bellamy; and Lexy Griffin-Bellamy; brother, Frederick (Karen) Schmitt; sister, Darlene (Bob) Taylor; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Yvonne was greeted in Heaven by her brother, Larry Schmitt; mother-in-law, Mary Willis; and by many dear aunts, uncles & cousins.

In accordance with Yvonne's wishes, private family services were held with interment in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Yvonne, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com