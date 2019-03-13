Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert D. Acker.

BOWDOINHAM - Albert D. Acker, 89, passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Alfred, Maine on Sept. 3, 1929, the son of Henry and Mary Acker. He graduated from Sanford High School and retired from the U.S Navy VP 21 after 22 years with the rank of Senior Chief Aviation Mate. He was a Veteran of both the Korean Conflict and Viet Nam war. Following retirement, he served as Treasurer/Manager of the Bowdoinham Federal Credit Union for 25 years and as Selectman of Bowdoinham. He also graduated from New Hampshire College in 1979 with a degree in Business.

Al Acker was a proud member at the Springvale Masonic Lodge #190 for 67 years, an Honorary member of Village Masonic Lodge #26 of Bowdoinham, a member of Post 132 American Legion of Richmond, ME, Fleet Reserve Association and one of the founding members of the Snowbirds Snowmobile Club. He loved hunting and fishing and doting on his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly Allen Acker; his daughter-in-law Barbara Acker of Bowdoinham; his children Edward of Largo, Florida, Kenneth of Scarborough, Douglas (and Laurie) of Gardnerville, Nevada; and Patricia (and David) Acker-Bailey of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. In addition, he leaves eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and dear family friends Dari, Bruce and Jade Hurley.

Al also leaves behind his brother Howard (and Marcia) Acker of Acton, Maine and New Port Richey, Florida and his brother-in-law Clifford Randall of Shapleigh, Maine.

He is predeceased by his son David (of Bowdoinham), his parents and two sisters Marjorie Acker Lawrence and Harriet Acker Randall.

Burial will be at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

A public Celebration of Life is to be held at The Kincer Funeral Home at 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Maine on March 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a short memorial at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Kincer Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at www.kincerfuneralhome.com