KENNEBUNK - Albert Franklin Hubbard, 84, a resident of Kennebunk, died Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after brief illness.
He was born in Wells on Dec. 7, 1934, a son of Raymond Wallace and Hazel Doris (Butman) Hubbard. He served with US Marines Corp in Korean War. He graduated with GED from Biddeford High School in early 1970's.
He was employed by Wallace Hubbard Oil Company of Wells for several years then worked for Kennebunk Kennebunkport and Wells Water District as Forman for over 25 years retired in 1990's.
He was avid hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Albert was predeceased by his wife Pauline Hubbard who died in 2017 and three brothers, Wallace, Bill and Donald Hubbard.
He survived by three daughters, Vicki Catruch of Skowhegan, Sheila Cate of Sanford and Cheryl Wilson of Kennebunk; his sister Olive Hayes of Wells; six grandchildren Vaughan Smith, Morgan Cooper, Aric Junkins, Tasha Racicotte, Tabitha and Sabrina Wing; and three great- grandchildren Logan Higgins, Caleb Cooper and Waylon Day; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Reverend Burt Howe Officiating. Interment with Military honors will be held Ocean View Cemetery Wells.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Albert's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Journal Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019