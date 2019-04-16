Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexandrea K. Sidlik.

SACO - Alexandrea Kiley Sidlik, 23, of Saco passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in her home.

She was born March 19, 1996 to parents Sherrill and James Sidlik.

In her short life, Alex touched so many with her loving spirit which will forever live in our hearts. Alex loved spending time with her friends and family especially her niece and nephew who loved to pig pile on their Aunty Alex. Alex was always the first to help others in need and she continued this work in the crisis stabilization unit at Maine Behavioral Healthcare.

Alex loved country music-especially Luke Combs, singing in the car with the windows down and watching the Cooking Channel where she learned all her famous techniques. She also had a special love for sunflowers, beach days, silly selfies and family dinners.

She is predeceased by grandparents Stanley and Darlene Sidlik, Donna Reinhardt and Alex's beloved Shih Tzu, Benji.

She is survived by her mother Sherrill Sidlik and John Colton of Saco, Maine; her father James Sidlik of Amesbury, Massachusetts; a sister Sophia Louis of Boston, Massachusetts; a brother Charles Louis and sister-in-law Francisca Louis of Saco, Maine; grandparents Manny and Carol Machado; along with her niece Anna, nephew Charles and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting Hours will 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford following services. A celebration of life will be at Joseph's By the Sea, 55 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 directly following all services.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in memory of Alexandrea Sidlik to Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Development Office 78 Atlantic Place South Portland, Me 04106.