BIDDEFORD - Alice Bilodeau Mailhiot of Guinea Road, Biddeford, passed away at Southridge Living Center, at the age of 92, on June 22, 2019.



She was born August 23, 1926, to David and Adéle Perreault Bilodeau. Alice attended public schools and married Andrew L. Mailhiot on May 6, 1946. They were married 44 years before his passing in 1990.



Alice worked in the Biddeford Textile Mills in her younger years, ending her working career at Morning Star Corporation in Kennebunk in 1986. Alice was a member of the Ross Center Senior Citizens Club, The Women's American Legion Auxiliary, the Daughters of Isabella, and was a communicant of St. Andres Church until their closing, then of St. Joseph's Church.



Alice enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Las Vegas and Canada. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and bike riding well into her later years. She was an avid reader and puzzle maker. She could sit across the table from you, point to a specific piece, tell you where to place it, and it would fit, she was always right!



She enjoyed dining out with family and friends and was always up for a good joke.



Alice was predeceased by her parents; husband; an infant brother and sister and siblings Simon, Paul, and Armand Bilodeau, Florence Roberts, Anna Hugeback and Marie Hamlyn.



She is survived by her sons David Mailhiot and his wife Leslie of Wells, Andre Mailhiot and his partner Dana Tilly of Springfield, Mass., daughters Doris Court and her husband Thomas of Arundel and Paula Hodgkin of Biddeford; three grandchildren, Robert Mailhiot of Arundel, Ann Dale and her husband Porter of Biddeford, Renald Mailhiot and his partner Kathy Baker of Biddeford and a stepgrandson, Adam Perkins of Kennebunk; as well as five great-grandchildren, Ashley Gray, Quinton Mailhiot, Brianna Keely, Chantel Mailhiot and Evan Dale; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



American Legion



Post 26 Chapter 1044



508 Elm St.



Biddeford, ME 04005



