WEST NEWFIELD - Alicia M. "Ali" Blanchette, 49, of West Newfield, died at her home on June 5, 2019, with family by her side after a long battle with health issues. She was born in Sanford on Jan. 18, 1970, the daughter of Richard and Claire (Rouillard) Perna. She was educated in Veazie and Sanford schools and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1988.
Ali had worked at The Milk Room general store in Waterboro for a few years while in high school. She completed cosmotology school and worked as a hairdresser for several years in the Sanford area. She later started working as a substitute teacher, mostly working with special needs children. That experience led her to a career as a behavior therapist working with special needs individuals for many years at Waban, Saco River Health Services and the Massabesic school system.
Ali was the immediate past president of Altrusa of Sanford and Springvale.
In her spare time she enjoyed reading, painting, gardening, karaoke and driving her convertible with the top down. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard Perna. Surviving are her husband, Shawn Blanchette of West Newfield. Her mother, Claire Creteau and husband, Bob, of North Berwick; two sons, Zachary Miller of West Newfield and Nicholis Crowe of Sanford; two brothers, Richard Perna II and wife, Rachel, of Tampa, Fla., and Corey Creteau and wife, Karen, of Saco; a sister, Tami French and husband, Mike, of Vista, Calif. Also several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Altrusa of Sanford
and Springvale
PO Box 190
Sanford, ME 04073
Published in Journal Tribune on June 11, 2019