Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton D. Saucier.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Alton Donald Saucier, 69, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, in Scarborough.

Services are private. To view Alton's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com