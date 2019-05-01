SANFORD - Amanda "Marlene" Burket, 97, of Sanford, passed away on Monday, April 30, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Sanford to Onesime and Maria (Marceau) Perrault on Dec. 31, 1921.

She met and married Fred Burket in New York City where Amanda was working as a nanny and Fred was a Sergeant in the Army. When he returned from Okinawa, they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. It was there that Amanda gave birth to their only child, Jeanette.

Fred moved his family to St. Paul, Minnesota in 1956. Amanda had many friends and they would get together every week to share skills and recipes. Amanda was a gifted person when it came to needlework. She also made custom lingerie for her family.

After, graduating college, their daughter moved to New Jersey, and Fred and Amanda traveled around the country to visit relatives.

In 1977 Fred and Amanda retired to Sanford, Maine, and Amanda was able to spend time with her family.

She is predeceased by her father, mother, and stepmother, all of her brothers and sisters, her husband of 54 years, Fred, and her beloved son-in-law Gerard.

Amanda enjoyed visits from family and friends. She would cook up pots of her famous seafood chowder. She enjoyed and looked forward to her niece Jeanne and her son Ben on their annual visit to Maine. Jessie and her son Jeremy would visit and tell her stories of their daily trips and share photos. Her Louisiana family would always bring gifts from their home. Connie would come from Iowa and they would play board games and talk late into the night. She enjoyed the visits from Rita and Roscoe from Washington, Richard and Nancy from Arizona and Linda from Massachusetts. Family was everything for mom.

Jeanette would like to thank their good friend and neighbor Jackie for watching out for mom for years and the Fisherman's Catch in Wells where mom enjoyed many a good meal. Amanda loved it that many of the staff fussed over her.

Also, a special thanks to Dr. Harendara Patel and his P.A. Debbie for the excellent care over the years. Also, thanks to special friends, Dick, Al, Earold, Ann, Paula, Peter and Russ for their encouragement when she cared for her mother.

Amanda's laugh will always be remembered as a gift from her heart.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, May, 3 from 10 a.m. to noon with a burial immediately following at Oakdale Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.