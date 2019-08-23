BIDDEFORD - Angelo M. Tucci Jr., 92, formerly of Medford and East Boston, Mass. passed peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1927 on his father's birthday, the eldest of Antonette and Angelo Sr.'s three children.
He excelled academically and athletically in high school, graduating in 1944. While involved in military affairs, he studied architectural engineering at Harvard and MIT, which was utilized his entire lifetime. After WWII, he served his nation in various positions; structuring his life in a fashion to allow him to serve his family, career, nation and God. He was blessed with three wonderful children, each of which he was extremely proud of. He leaves behind a son, Richard and wife Vicky of Mt. Airy, Md.; son Robert and partner Sue Flynn and children, of Worcester, Mass.; daughter Marie, of Arundel; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
His greatest blessing was his wife, Mary, a gift from heaven for almost 60 years, until God called her back home. Angelo lived an active and independent life in Maine being preceded by many loved ones, including his parents; in-laws, Grace and Andrew Arcadipane; brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Barbara; nephew Joseph; son-in-law Keith Burgie Sr.; sister Pamela Trickett-Doucette and his brother, Anthony Tucci.
Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 26, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery, Biddeford.
Published in Journal Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019