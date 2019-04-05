Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita M. Lauzon.

BIDDEFORD - Anita M. Lauzon, 100, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Andre's Health Care Facility.

She was born in Grand Isle, Maine on Sept. 1, 1918 a daughter of Arthur and Celina (Moreau) Ouellet.

When she was very young, her family moved from Lille to Ft. Fairfield and she was educated there.

In 1937, as a young woman, she moved to Biddeford where she met and married Andre Lauzon.

She was predeceased by Andre, her husband in 1987.

She is survived by her son Norman Lauzon

