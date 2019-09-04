Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Marie Fournier. View Sign Service Information S.G. Thibault Funeral Home 250 Penobscot Street Rumford , ME 04276 (207)-364-4366 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Parish of Holy Savior Church Rumford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TEMPLETON, Calif. - Anita Marie Fournier, 89 of Templeton, Calif., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born to the late Gustave and Josephine Parise on Feb. 3, 1930, Rumford.



Anita lived in Rumford and Roxbury Pond, St. Petersburg, Fla. and Biddeford, and Shapleigh, before moving to Templeton, Calif. with her daughter.



She married George S. Worthley in 1949 who predeceased her in 1985 and later married Gerald F. Fournier in 1996 who also predeceased her in 2005, where she enjoyed another wonderful chapter in her life for 10 years.



Anita enjoyed her growing family each year at "Thanksmas", a family reunion held between Thanksgiving and Christmas each year with both immediate and extended family. She was a Red Sox fan, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, Bingo and making quilts for her family.



Anita is survived by her four daughters, Brenda Cressey and husband Richard, Templeton, Calif., Sharon Sinclair and husband Thomas, Mexico, Maine, Gloria Morton and partner Michael Morton, Rumford, and Christine Hersom and husband Jeffrey, Shapleigh, and two sons, George Worthley and partner Laurina Laverriere, Biddeford, and Michael Worthley and wife Wanda, Roxbury Pond. Anita cherished her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves two brothers, Robert Parise and wife Carol, Rumford, and Joseph Parise and partner Judy Richardson, Andover; as well as several loving relatives and close friends.



Anita is predeceased by her two sisters, Juliet Blier Tipton and Flora Pelletier, and three brothers, Terrance, Francois and Gerald Parise; and grandson, Gary Cressey.



You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Parish of Holy Savior Church in Rumford, on Monday September 30, at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow. The family wishes to thank all those who loved and cared for her.



Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Anita Fournier to



Team Hailey Hugs



349 Songo Pond Rd.



Bethel, ME 04217



This non-profit organization was near and dear to Anita's heart and helps families having children with cancer.







