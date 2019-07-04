Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne M. Cadorette. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

LYMAN - Anne M. Cadorette, 61, of Lyman, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford. She was born Feb. 28, 1958, a daughter of Robert R. and Rita (Guilbault) Cote and was educated locally. She was a graduate of Biddeford High School in the class of 1976 and attended the University of Southern Maine.



On Aug. 5, 1977, she married Michael Cadorette at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford.



She had been employed at Roger's & Hutchins Accounting during tax seasons and had been a free lance bookkeeper for several local contractors. She was last employed as office manager at Elm Street Vault for 15 years.



Anne enjoyed bird watching, flower gardening and spending time with her grandsons.



Surviving are her husband, Michael of Lyman; two daughters, Holly Carle and husband, Bryan and sons, Aiden and Logan of Dayton and Sarah Cadorette of San Diego, Calif.; her father, Robert R. Cote of Old Orchard Beach; one sister, Mary Gendron and husband, Roland of Waterboro, four brothers, Michael Cote of Biddeford, John Cote of Saco, Donald Cote and wife, Cindy, Charles Cote and wife, Lisa, all of Biddeford; many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.



To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to the



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 U.S. Route One



Falmouth, ME 04105



