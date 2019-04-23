SCARBOROUGH - Annette P. Normand, 81, of Biddeford died Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 18, 1937 in Biddeford, the daughter of Raymond and Flora (Fortin) Simard. She attended St. Joseph High School.

On Oct. 3, 1998 she married Roger F. Normand in St Joseph Church.

Annette worked for Morning Star in Kennebunk, retiring in 1997 with 29 years of service. She remained very active in her community, volunteering tirelessly and contributing significantly to many St. Joseph Church activities; she was a member of the Cursillo Movement and was a past Regent of the Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the Biddeford Senior Citizens, the 50 Plus Club, and the Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Annette was always the life of the party! She loved to sing and dance, especially at La Kermesse. Her enthusiasm, laughter and spirit brought immense joy to family gatherings. She enjoyed a large circle of friends and was proud of her French Canadian heritage. She was an inspiration to all who were in her company. She will be missed greatly.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger, on July 18, 2003.

Surviving are two sons, Norman Morin and his wife Dolly and Michael Petit and his wife Kim; four daughters, Collette Brooks and her husband Jeffery, Claudette Gaudette and her husband Robert, Diane Morin and Sharon Petit; two stepsons, David Normand and his wife Lillian and Daniel Normand and his wife Suzanne; two stepdaughters, Susan Hutchins and her husband John and Carol Normand; and numerous and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren all of whom she loved equally and brought her tremendous happiness.

Visiting hours will 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at Hope Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in St Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford at a later date.

Arrangements made by Hope Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Annette's name to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine.