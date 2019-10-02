Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Prayer Service 5:00 PM Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Saco , NY View Map Burial Following Services St. Demetrios Cemetery Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. - Anthony "Tony" Hadgis, of Spencerport, N.Y. and formerly of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Rochester, N.Y. at the age of 89.



He was predeceased by his parents Stamati and Loulouthi Hadgisideris of Chios, Greece; his sister Despina of Athens, Greece, and his brother Kostas of Charlotte, N.C. He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 39 years, Sophie (Rizas). Tony is survived by his son George (Teresa) of Rochester, N.Y.; and grandchildren Katherine and Nicholas whom he loved dearly, his sister Filia of Athens, Greece and by many cousins; nieces, and nephews both in the U.S. and in Greece.



He served as a Merchant Marine for many years in Greece and had the opportunity to travel the world. In 1959, he came to New Hampshire to meet his many cousins. There, he met his future wife Sophie. They married and settled in Biddeford.



Tony and Sophie were blessed with one son, George, in 1965. He taught George to work hard and encouraged him to go to college to earn a degree in engineering. He was proud of George and happy when he married his wife Terry in 1991. But nothing thrilled him more than the birth of his grandchildren Katherine and Nicholas.



He worked for several companies in southern Maine with a true passion for working with his hands in carpentry, roofing, painting, home repairs, renovations, and remodeling.



In 2017, he moved to Rochester, N.Y. to be closer to his son and family.



Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., with Trisagion Prayers at 5 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Saco. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Tony's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com



The family would like



to thank Lifetime Health



of Rochester, N.Y.,



Embrace Care of



Brockport, N.Y. and Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center of Rochester, N.Y.



for their compassionate care of Tony.



In lieu of flowers,



a donation to one of these organizations is greatly appreciated



