ROCKLAND - Arlene H. Welch, beloved wife of Pastor Linwood Welch, loving Mother to Keith, Craig, and Kimberly, and devoted Grammy to Savannah, David, and Luke, went home to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly after suffering a cardiac event in her home, Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Waterville, June 2, 1942, she was the daughter of Phyllis and Curtis Harding.

Arlene was married to her sweetheart, Woody Welch, in 1959. This Oct. 16 would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Arlene and Woody loved each other deeply and enjoyed going to places with gorgeous ocean and floral views where Arlene could take exquisite photographs, many of which became beautiful Christmas and birthday cards, and framed pictures shared with and cherished by her friends and family.

As Mom and Grammy, Arlene showered her children and grandchildren with love, attention, weekly Tuesday visits, and gifts. Arlene loved going to the many events and graduations in everyone's lives. She also loved keeping track of her family's history and created photo journals for each grandchild with extensive handwritten detailed descriptions of the pictures on each page.

Arlene was also an avid learner and reader. Despite her busy schedule and three children at home, she started college in her late 30s, and graduated "Suma Cum Laude" at the age of forty-five with a degree in Liberal Arts in History from the University of Southern Maine.

Arlene held many jobs during her life, most significant were as "the minister's wife" and the librarian. As librarian, Arlene worked for the public libraries in Westbrook and Caribou. Later she built the library at the Pen Bay Christian School in Rockland and served as its librarian for many years. Arlene demonstrated her dedication to education and literacy by always taking the time to read every word of every book placed in the new library.

In her role as the minister's wife, Arlene had the opportunity to pastor and care for thousands of congregants over the years at their American Baptist Churches in Litchfield, Blaine, Hallowell, Ogunquit, Westbrook, Caribou, Rockland, Cape Neddick, and, for the past 11 years, Warren Baptist Church. As the pastor's wife, Arlene taught Pioneer Girls, directed summer Vacation Bible Schools, taught Sunday School classes, and epecifically taught a series of classes covering the difficult subject of "Grief." These were very beneficial to the many who attended. Arlene was also especially fond of saving all of her change, and all of Woody's too, to send children to the China Lake Summer Christian Camp.

Arlene's loving ways and caring gestures will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her family and friends take solace in knowing she has now taken her place in the home of the Lord. Arlene is survived by her husband, Linwood Welch; children Keith and wife Linda Welch, Craig Welch, and Kimberly Welch Grover; grandchildren Savannah Welch, David Welch Grover, and Luke Welch Grover; brother and sister-in-laws Rodney and Diane Brackett, Alvin and Sue Brackett, and Wade and Sharon Brackett; sister and brother-in-law Carol Ann and Paul Bartlett; and many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. A Home-Going Celebration will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Warren Baptist Church, 166 Main St., Warren, Maine.

While Flowers are welcome, those who wish may make memorial donations to the Old Brick School, c/o Warren Baptist Church, P.O. Box 294, Warren, ME 04864.

To share a memory or story with Arlene's family, please visit their online Book of Memories at ww.bchfh.com.