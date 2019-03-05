Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Rizas.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Arthur Rizas, 84, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire and formerly a lifelong resident of Biddeford, passed away on March 1, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

He was born in Biddeford on May 31, 1934, a son of George and Maria (Dagene) Rizas.

Arthur sold insurance for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Biddeford for 10 years. He later was employed by Biddeford Saco Water Company for 30 years, retiring as a supervisor. He was respected by his co-workers and well known in the community.

His main focus in life was his family, they were most important to him. He cherished the time they spent together. The family remembers the special memories that they shared and will hold on to them forever.

Arthur was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for over 50 years, serving as past State of Maine President and also past Regional President.

He was also a big sports fan and enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams and players.

Mr. Rizas was a parishioner of the former St. Mary Church and currently of St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Helene (Picard) Rizas, who passed away Jan. 31, 1994. He was also predeceased by three siblings Anthony and Michael Rizas and Sophie Hadgis.

He is survived by two sons, Anthony N. Rizas of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and James A. Rizas of Kittery; two granddaughters Bryanna and Stacey; one great-grandson Daniel; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Burial will be at a later date in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford.

