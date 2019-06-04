Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Grace Church 595 East Main St. Avon Park , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEBRING, Fla. - Aurore (Gagne) Boisclair passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Sebring, Fla. She was born on May 3, 1932 in Biddeford. The daughter of Lillian (Gouin) Gagne and Lorenzo Gagne, Aurore resided in Biddeford, Portsmouth, N.H., Riviera Beach, Fla. and at the end of her life, Sebring, Fla. Aurore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman, of 57 years.



Prior to her retirement, Aurore worked at the Continental Shoe and Data General in Portsmouth, N.H. Aurore was an incredible cook and loved and doted on her family, friends and her pets. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed her trips to Seminole Brighton Casino. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Avon Park, Fla.



Aurore is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lillian and Dennis Mountain, her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Kathleen Boisclair; her grandchildren and their spouses, Amy and Chris Lemonis, Brian and Stacy Mountain, Megan and Rob Easley, David Boisclair, and Andrew and Erica Boisclair; and her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Khloe Lemonis, and Emily and Julia Mountain.



Aurore will be sorely missed by all of her friends and family. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 595 East Main St., Avon Park, Fla.



