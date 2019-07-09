Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Young. View Sign Service Information Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home 29 Winter St Sanford , ME 04073 (207)-324-3090 Send Flowers Obituary

SANFORD - Barbara J. Young, 86, of Sanford, passed peacefully at her Estes Lake home surrounded by her family.



Barbara was born on June 16, 1933, to Howard and Susan (Gillian) Brown in Lynn, Mass. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Lynn Hospital School of Nursing.



Barbara married the love of her life, Joseph "Bob" Young in 1957. Together they raised five children. Barbara and Bob enjoyed many travels together including annual family trips to Cape Cod and summer vacations at Little Sebago Lake in Gray, Maine. She loved to play "Let It Ride" at the casinos in Connecticut and Las Vegas.



Barbara's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved girls and her pride and joy, her only son.



Barbara took great pride in her nursing career from her days in nursing school where she made many lifetime friends to the pinnacle of her career as the nurse manager of the Endoscopy unit at Melrose Wakefield Hospital in Massachusetts which she designed, implemented and efficiently ran till her retirement. She was overjoyed to see her legacy continue as two of her granddaughters followed her path and became nurses.



Barbara lived most of her life in Lynn, Mass., moving to Sanford, Maine, prior to her retirement. She spent 10 years as a "snowbird" summering in Maine and spending winters in Margate, Fla. Her compound on Estes Lake was a gathering spot for her large and extended family and circle of friends. She welcomed all with her big smile and twinkling blue eyes.



Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, her parents, siblings, Robert, Richard and Warren Brown and Mary "Mae" MacDonald; granddaughter, Amy Ring and nephews Mark and David Brown.



She is survived by her children and their spouses: Christine and Daniel Bresnahan, Patti and Ronald Thibeault, Mary Sue and Chuck Ring, Tom and Valerie Young and Nancy and DJ Thornell. She leaves 11 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-stepgrandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 10, at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home located at 29 Winter Street in Sanford. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 13, at Above and Beyond Catering at the Sanford Town Club located on the top floor of the Sanford Trust Building on the corner of Washington and Main Streets in Sanford.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the Disabled American Veterans



P.O. Box 14301



Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301



or online at







