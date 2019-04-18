Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice T. Caron.

SACO - Beatrice T. Caron, 82, of Saco, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

She was born in Biddeford on Jan. 18, 1937, a daughter of Ludger and Rose Eva (Tardif) Caron.

Beatrice was employed as an office manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over 30 years.

Beatrice had great faith and was a parishioner of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes and most recently Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. She was very active in parish life, serving as a lector, and she also supported many church ministries.

This year, Beatrice was celebrating her 50th Anniversary as a member of the Secular Institute Oblate Missionaries of Mary Immaculate. The members live a vowed life within the world and serve the poor and needy in many countries. She also volunteered for Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford Pool. Beatrice desired "to make Jesus Christ known, to love and light the fire of God's love everywhere."

Most of all, Beatrice will be remembered by many as kind, fun loving, and deeply committed to her faith. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by three sisters Claire Chevrette, Rachel Gonya and Lorraine Cantara.

She is survived by her brother Adrian "Andy" Caron and his wife Lucille, two brothers-in-law Albert Cantara and Thomas Gonya, nieces and nephews Lynn, Bill, David, Guy, Michael, Diane, Nancy, Kaye, Johanna and Lisa, grandnieces and nephews, and her Oblate Family.

Visiting Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Biddeford.

