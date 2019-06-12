Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SACO - Bernadette M. Boisvert, 96, formerly of Biddeford, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco. She was born Aug. 8, 1922, in in St. Lucie de Beauregard, P.Q., Canada, a daughter of Joseph D. and Eva (Bruneau) Guay. Her family moved to Hardwick, Vt. when she was an infant, and she was raised and educated there.



She came to Biddeford in the early 1940s. On June 29, 1946 she married Omer R. Boisvert at St. Andre's Church. Bernadette worked as a housekeeper, seamstress and governess.



She was a lifelong member of St. Andre's Church in Biddeford and much of her life was centered on church worship and activities. Music was her passion; she played the harmonica and steel guitar and enjoyed dancing and simply listening to music.



Bernadette was preceded in death by Omer, her husband of 46 years, on Feb. 23, 1993; and by her son, Richard O. Boisvert on April 5, 2012.



She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Colclough and husband, David of Biddeford, Claudette "Kadijah" Bashir of Midland City, Alabama, Patricia Morin of Saco, two sons, Steven Boisvert and wife, Karen of Nashua, N.H. and formerly of Waterboro, Roland Boisvert and wife, Tammy of Shrewsbury, Mass.; many grand and great-grandchildren.



Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit



If so desired, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to the .



SACO - Bernadette M. Boisvert, 96, formerly of Biddeford, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco. She was born Aug. 8, 1922, in in St. Lucie de Beauregard, P.Q., Canada, a daughter of Joseph D. and Eva (Bruneau) Guay. Her family moved to Hardwick, Vt. when she was an infant, and she was raised and educated there.She came to Biddeford in the early 1940s. On June 29, 1946 she married Omer R. Boisvert at St. Andre's Church. Bernadette worked as a housekeeper, seamstress and governess.She was a lifelong member of St. Andre's Church in Biddeford and much of her life was centered on church worship and activities. Music was her passion; she played the harmonica and steel guitar and enjoyed dancing and simply listening to music.Bernadette was preceded in death by Omer, her husband of 46 years, on Feb. 23, 1993; and by her son, Richard O. Boisvert on April 5, 2012.She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Colclough and husband, David of Biddeford, Claudette "Kadijah" Bashir of Midland City, Alabama, Patricia Morin of Saco, two sons, Steven Boisvert and wife, Karen of Nashua, N.H. and formerly of Waterboro, Roland Boisvert and wife, Tammy of Shrewsbury, Mass.; many grand and great-grandchildren.Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com If so desired, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to the . Published in Journal Tribune on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations