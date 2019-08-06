Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard "Ben" Melancon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANSON - Bernard "Ben" Melancon, 83, of Anson, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan.



Ben was born on May 14, 1936, in Biddeford, the son of Delphis P. and Marguerite Y. (Shevenell) Melancon. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Saint Louis High School in Biddeford, Maine.



He grew up on the family farm and loved to tell stories of his trips on the Melancon's Dairy Milk truck. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life, first in Biddeford and later in Starks, Maine. He was an honest, hardworking, and trustworthy man. Ben had a big heart. Ben was a foster parent for more than 30 years providing a home to over a hundred children in that time. He loved to travel with his motorhome and spoke fondly of those adventures. He lived a full life.



He was predeceased by both of his parents, an infant sister, his first wife, Jacqueline A. Melancon, a son-in-law, Gregory A. Quimby and a daughter in-law, Cindy Melancon.



Ben is survived by his wife, Louise Cardoza Melancon of Anson; his children, Christine Adams and her husband Scot of Starks, Robin Melancon-Quimby also of Starks, Blaine Peter Melancon and his wife Ann Marie of Augusta, Keith Melancon and his wife Katherine Gajdukow of Farmington, John R. Murphy of Anson, Christopher Melancon, Michael Melancon and Cameron Melancon all of Starks. He is survived his grandchildren, Katherine Fortier, Laura DeHart, Allen Roy, Marguerite L. Quimby, Francis J. Quimby, Victoria A. Melancon, Andrew Sanville, Kristopher Melancon, Anthony Gajdukow, Jacqueline E. J. Melancon and his great grandchildren, Evin Fortin, Alec Fortin, Courtney Morton, Jason Hart, Caleb Roy, Robert J. Roy, Michael Roy, Joshua C. Johnson Jr., Andrew Sanville Jr., Adelia Sanville, Aspen Melancon, Kip Melancon, Piper Melancon, Khaleesi Gajdukow and Michel Gajdukow.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit gibersonfuneralhome.com.



ANSON - Bernard "Ben" Melancon, 83, of Anson, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan.Ben was born on May 14, 1936, in Biddeford, the son of Delphis P. and Marguerite Y. (Shevenell) Melancon. He was educated in the local schools and graduated from Saint Louis High School in Biddeford, Maine.He grew up on the family farm and loved to tell stories of his trips on the Melancon's Dairy Milk truck. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life, first in Biddeford and later in Starks, Maine. He was an honest, hardworking, and trustworthy man. Ben had a big heart. Ben was a foster parent for more than 30 years providing a home to over a hundred children in that time. He loved to travel with his motorhome and spoke fondly of those adventures. He lived a full life.He was predeceased by both of his parents, an infant sister, his first wife, Jacqueline A. Melancon, a son-in-law, Gregory A. Quimby and a daughter in-law, Cindy Melancon.Ben is survived by his wife, Louise Cardoza Melancon of Anson; his children, Christine Adams and her husband Scot of Starks, Robin Melancon-Quimby also of Starks, Blaine Peter Melancon and his wife Ann Marie of Augusta, Keith Melancon and his wife Katherine Gajdukow of Farmington, John R. Murphy of Anson, Christopher Melancon, Michael Melancon and Cameron Melancon all of Starks. He is survived his grandchildren, Katherine Fortier, Laura DeHart, Allen Roy, Marguerite L. Quimby, Francis J. Quimby, Victoria A. Melancon, Andrew Sanville, Kristopher Melancon, Anthony Gajdukow, Jacqueline E. J. Melancon and his great grandchildren, Evin Fortin, Alec Fortin, Courtney Morton, Jason Hart, Caleb Roy, Robert J. Roy, Michael Roy, Joshua C. Johnson Jr., Andrew Sanville Jr., Adelia Sanville, Aspen Melancon, Kip Melancon, Piper Melancon, Khaleesi Gajdukow and Michel Gajdukow.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Giberson Funeral Home, Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit gibersonfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close