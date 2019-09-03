LONGWOOD, Fla. - Betty Ann Bolduc, 84, of Longwood, Fla. was called home to be with our Lord on July 27, 2109. She was born in Sanford to Ludger and Yvette Michaud Croteau.
Betty Ann married Jerome Bolduc in 1957 and they raised their family in Biddeford, prior to moving to Longwood, Fla. in 1980. Betty Ann and Jerry returned each year to their summer home in Old Orchard Beach, which they loved so much, spending time with family and lifelong friends.
Betty Ann is survived by her beloved husband Jerry of 62 years; son, Brian (Debbie) Bolduc of Ohio, daughter, Susan (Mark) Hobson of Florida; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Joel Croteau of Biddeford.
A celebration of Betty Ann's life and a graveside service at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Journal Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019