SANFORD - Betty Ann Chadbourne Mitchell, 82, affectionately known as "Bam Bam" by her grandchildren, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side following a courageous battle with a lengthy illness.

Betty Ann was born in Thomaston, Maine on September 24, 1936 to Wilhelmina Jackson Chadbourne and Ernest Littlefield Chadbourne. She attended schools in Sanford and then attended Nasson College in Springvale. She had been employed for 10 years at Kohl's in Biddeford prior to her retirement where she made many friends.

Betty Ann was a very artistic woman and enjoyed drawing and painting numerous paint-by-number portraits. She attended women's exercise classes and was an animal lover, particularly horses. She also had many cats and dogs throughout the years. What she loved most of all was spending time with her family, cooking, laughing, traveling and reminiscing. Betty Ann had been a member of the North Parish Congregational Church, the Pilgrim Fellowship and sang in the church choir when she was in high school. When she was younger she was also a member of the 4-H Club, the Girl Scouts, The Order of Rainbow Girls and had been a cheerleader for Sanford Junior High and Sanford High School. While being involved with these organizations she made many life-long friends. Betty Ann often liked to tell the story of the day that her mother entered her name in a raffle at the Sanford Elks Lodge and she won a brand new blue and yellow Oldsmobile. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a strong, remarkable woman. She will be deeply missed by many.

Betty Ann was predeceased by her grandson Zachary.

Surviving are five children, Cindy Lovett Brown and her husband Jay of South Berwick, Jeffrey Mitchell and his wife Deborah of Sanford, Timothy Mitchell of Lebanon; Thomas Mitchell of Springvale and Wendy Letellier and her husband Jeffrey of Arundel; nine grandchildren, Jeremy, Nick, T.J., Erin, Derick, Forrest, Sheldon, Kyle and Shayleen; two great-grandchildren, Liliana and Keira; her sister Shirley Roberts and her nephew, Jamey. Betty Ann will live on in the hearts of her family forever.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a memorial service celebrating Betty Ann's precious life at noon on Wednesday, April 24 at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main St. in Springvale.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, Maine 04094.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff and volunteers of Hospice of Southern Maine for the care and compassion shown to Betty Ann and her family during her period of declining health.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.