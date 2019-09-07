Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty St. (Janson) Ours. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St. Biddeford , ME View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St. Biddeford , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Betty (Janson) St. Ours, 81, a lifetime resident of Biddeford, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Seal Rock Health Care in Saco. She was born Jan. 28, 1938 in Biddeford to the late Oscar and Emma (Horsfield) Janson and was educated locally, graduating from St. Andre's High School.



On Nov. 29, 1958, she married the love of her life, Richard M. ("Tex") St. Ours, in St. Mary's Church in Biddeford, and together, they shared 52 happy years. Betty worked as a full-time mother to their two sons, Bruce and Steven, and was later employed as a secretary with E. R. Warren Oil Company.



Betty was a cherished mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend, but perhaps her favorite role was being a doting "Nana" to her two granddaughters. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and various hand crafts, and going to the mall and movies with friends. In her younger days, Betty often traveled with her husband by her side, visiting family throughout the country, as well as sightseeing in international destinations.



Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard, on Oct. 26, 2011, and by her son Bruce on Oct. 30, 2011.



She is survived by her son, Steven G. St. Ours of Biddeford, with whom she had resided, and his companion Sue Petit, of Sanford, who provided immense help and support in Betty's final months, her daughter-in-law, Shirley St. Ours of Naples; her two granddaughters, Ashlyn St. Ours of Cambridge, Mass., and Cassandra St. Ours of Saco; her brother, L. Donald Janson and his wife Susan of South Portland; her best friend, Jackie Cote of Biddeford, who always made her laugh; and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.



The family invites all who knew and loved Betty to celebrate her life on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in memory of Betty St. Ours to:



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074 or at www.hospiceofsouthern



