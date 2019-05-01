HOLLIS/LIMINGTON - Beverly Abbott Harriman, age 85, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Southridge Rehab and Living Home in Biddeford.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1934, a daughter of Sherman and Ernestine Grant Abbott. Beverly was born in the Grant Family Home in Goodwins Mills, Maine. She graduated from Kennebunk High School, Class of 1952. She married Carl Richard Harriman on Nov. 19, 1952. They lived in Goodwins Mills for 11 years. With their 9-year-old daughter, Brenda, they moved to the Harriman Farm in Salmon Falls, Hollis, Maine to take care of Richard's grandfather. Soon Beverly and Richard were blessed to have three sons born to them. After Beverly's husband, Richard passed away in October 2000, she moved to Limington to be near her daughter where she lived for 12 years before living at Southridge Rehab and Living Center.

Beverly was a cake decorator and loved baking cookies for her family and friends, she made her own greeting cards and loved to read, she did much traveling through the books she read as she would say, enjoyed writing to her pen pals which most she had written to for over 50 years, and back 20 years ago for a few years wrote public service pieces for the Journal Tribune. She was a volunteer librarian for 14 years at the Salmon Falls Village Library and a member of the Bar Mills Community Church.

Beverly resided at Southridge Living Center from March 2013 until her death on April 28, 2019. She loved her time at Southridge, typical of Beverly to make the best of every situation she was in. She loved everyone at Southridge and they all quickly became her "Family" and they loved her right back and as she always said "they take such good care of me." She was always a happy person and that was contagious to anyone that knew her. She loved life and she loved making friends.

The loved ones she leaves behind are her daughter Brenda Townsend and her husband Paul Townsend of Limington; her sons Timothy Harriman of Biddeford, Stephen Harriman and his wife Tammy Harriman of Marathon Key, Florida and Richard Harriman and his wife Patti Harriman of Seattle, Washington. Beverly had four grandchildren who she also was so proud of, Abbie Townsend Germann, Gary Harriman, Adam Harriman and William Harriman. She also leaves behind her sister Gail Philbrook of Lyman, and her cousins Steve Stearns, Dave Stearns, Merri Stearns Meserve and Ron Stearns, her niece Patricia Vigue and nephews Joseph Nason, Rod Hooper and Thom Hooper.

The Family would like to thank Southridge Rehab and Living Center for the six years of excellent and loving care. She always told us she couldn't be in a better place if you have to be in a nursing home this was the best! We thank you with all with all our heart.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8 from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. Memorial Service at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., Buxton. Burial will be held at a later date at Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bar Mills Community Church, PO Box 424, Bar Mills, Maine 04004 or Southridge Rehab and Living Center's Activities Fund, 10 May St., Biddeford, Maine 04005, in her name.