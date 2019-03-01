Obituary

SANFORD - Bruno Sumislaski, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on July 13, 1947 in Rockville, Conecticut, the son of Bruno A. and Mary (Lemek) Sumislaski Sr. Bruno is survived by his wife Candice (Coombs) and by his three children Michael, Catherine, and James. Burial will be in the spring in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 25 Westview Dr., Sanford, Maine. To view Bruno's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com

Published in Journal Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close