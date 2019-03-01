SANFORD - Bruno Sumislaski, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on July 13, 1947 in Rockville, Conecticut, the son of Bruno A. and Mary (Lemek) Sumislaski Sr. Bruno is survived by his wife Candice (Coombs) and by his three children Michael, Catherine, and James. Burial will be in the spring in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 25 Westview Dr., Sanford, Maine. To view Bruno's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com