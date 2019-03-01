Bruno Sumislaski

Obituary

SANFORD - Bruno Sumislaski, 71, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on July 13, 1947 in Rockville, Conecticut, the son of Bruno A. and Mary (Lemek) Sumislaski Sr. Bruno is survived by his wife Candice (Coombs) and by his three children Michael, Catherine, and James. Burial will be in the spring in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 25 Westview Dr., Sanford, Maine. To view Bruno's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com
Funeral Home
Coastal Cremation Services
471 Deering Avenue
Portland, ME 04103
(207) 699-6171
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Journal Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.