SACO - Carl E. Graffam, 80, of Saco, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Biddeford.

He was born at Webber Hospital in Biddeford on Feb. 12, 1939, a son of Charles Sr. and Edna (Tufts) Graffam.

He graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1958. After high school, he served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed in South Korea. After returning from the Army, he married the love of his life Jeannette Cote on Aug. 4, 1962.

Carl worked various jobs such as truck driving then eventually worked as a meat cutter throughout the area for 15 years. He then was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in North Berwick for 21 years, where he eventually retired in 2000. After retiring, he attended car auctions in other states where he would shuttle cars back to Saco.

Carl's many hobbies included snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and motorcycling. His big love was watching NASCAR and attended some races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Also, he attended Beech Ridge Motor Speedway where he once owned a race car in the 1970s with the number 31 which his older brother Alton Graffam drove. He was so fond of that number he had a license plate with a veteran vanity plate made with 3131. He also followed the New England Patriots, Thornton Academy Trojan Football and enjoyed watching old Western television shows. He was a car enthusiast who was always tinkering in his garage. He was also known for changing motor vehicles frequently. He was a proud veteran and was most often seen sporting his U.S. Army hat. In addition, he enjoyed taking rides and attending yard sales on Saturday mornings with his wife. He loved spending time socializing and sharing stories with his brothers and many friends at local businesses. As Carl would say "It's Always 5 O'Clock Somewhere. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is predeceased by four siblings, Forrest Nason, Donald Nason, Alton Graffam and Malcolm Graffam.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jeannette (Cote) Graffam; two daughters Celeste Giroux and her husband Tom, Monica Turcotte and her husband Greg as well as five grandchildren Brittany, Cheryl, and Michelle Giroux and Andrew and Lindsay Turcotte. He is also survived by four siblings Charles Graffam Jr., Charlene LeBlanc, John Graffam and William Graffam and his wife Diana as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

