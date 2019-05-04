BIDDEFORD - Carmen Gobeil, 88, of Biddeford, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Andre's Healthcare facility in Biddeford.

She was born June 13, 1930 in Biddeford, a daughter of Joseph and Anais (Michaud) Parent and was educated locally.

On May 30, 1953, she married Lucien A. Gobeil at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford.

She had been employed at Landry's Laundry, then at Bruce Shoe, Elaine Powers Figure Salon, and retired from Sebago Moc in 1979.

As a young woman she had enjoyed ice skating. Devoted to her church, she sang in the St. Joseph Church Choir for 45 years; she sang in the Maine Catholic Charismatic Choir and participated in prayer meetings, as well as the Prayer Line. For many years she sang for the elderly at the Renaissance and Seal Rock Nursing Homes. She loved being in the company of her children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Lucien A. Gobeil, on June 19, 2016.

She was also predeceased by two brothers: Jean Guy and Donatien Parent, and six sisters: Gertrude Talbot, Germaine Drake, Laurette Moore, Rachel Goodale, Jeanne Turgeon and Monique Parent.

Surviving are two daughters Darlene Joly and husband Thomas of Arundel and Lisa Laskey of Buxton and partner Arthur Hill; a son Dave Gobeil of Biddeford; five grandchildren Jessica and Thomas Laskey, and Vanessa and Anthony DeWitt, and Marissa Joly; a sister Marguerite Kelley of Biddeford; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.